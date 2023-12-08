Wipro's chief growth officer Stephanie Trautman steps down

New Delhi, Dec 8 IT major Wipro on Friday announced that its Chief Growth Officer Stephanie Trautman will step down from her role, effective December 31.

Based in the US, Trautman led Wipro’s relationships with hyper-growth partners, provides market intelligence through advisors and analysts, enhances Wipro’s brand awareness and develops sales capabilities.

"We established the Growth Office three years ago to reimagine our approach to large deals, account development, partnerships and sales processes, as well as to develop a blueprint for building strategic solutions for clients,” said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro Limited.

“The Growth Office helped us achieve a new level of consistency in large deal bookings. With this strong foundation built over the past three years, we are now taking the next step in the CGO’s evolution,” Delaporte added.

Over the past few months, the company started integrating the Strategic Pursuits team, formerly under the CGO, into its Strategic Market Units (SMUs).

“Embedding this function within the SMUs allows us to build on the processes and approaches developed by the CGO and bring this experienced team closer to clients and on-the-ground sales teams,” said Delaporte.

This integrated approach will help us uncover new growth opportunities, enhance our speed to market as well as success rate in deal wins, he added.

The remaining functions of the Growth organisation will be overseen directly by Delaporte, said the company.

