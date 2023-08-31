Woman entrepreneur manages tailoring workshop amid Taliban restrictions in Kabul 

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 31 : A woman entrepreneur named Farzana Ahmadzai opened a tailoring store in Kabul, providing 110 people with jobs, reported Khaama Press.

She added that the potential of millions of Afghan girls has been suppressed by women's silence in the face of escalating restrictions since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Farzana started a tailoring store in Dasht-e-Barchi, Kabul, two years ago, managing it against increased limitations on women's education, employment, and daily life. Currently, 35 women between the ages of 15 and 35 have endured school closures or job layoffs in the government labour at the workshop alongside the men, according to Khaama Press.

110 men and women, including 35 young women who have either graduated from high school or been laid off from government jobs, work at her workshop.

The majority of these young women are in charge of their homes. Women's, children's, and men's apparel are designed and sewn in Farzana Ahmadzai's workshop, which she has dubbed "Frishta Arizoo", according to Khaama Press.

Additionally, for domestic consumption, the items are exported to other nations.

Farzana adds, “As an Afghan girl, I did not want to be disheartened in these inappropriate conditions and lose myself amidst problems and restrictions. Now I feel proud that I could create opportunities for women.”

Farzana aspires to receive assistance from regional, governmental, and international organisations that assist small enterprises.

Notably, with the resurgence of the Taliban in August 2021 in Afghanistan, the country’s educational system has suffered a significant setback. As a result, girls have been deprived of access to education, and seminaries or religious schools have gradually filled the void left by schools and universities.

Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces.

It has imposed draconian restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly, and movement for women and girls.

