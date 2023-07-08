Women should be included in future of Afghanistan: UN

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 8 : As Afghan women continue to live miserable lives under Taliban rule, the United Nations (UN) UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous emphasized that women should be included in the future of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

In response to the recent closure of women's beauty salons and hair salons, she stated that this is yet another setback for women's rights in the nation. The Taliban declared on July 4th that all women's beauty parlours in the nation should be shut down.

According to the Taliban's moral ministry, they also emphasised in their directive that women's beauty parlours should be closed on July 23.

This is the most recent limitation on Afghans' access to public areas, which also includes bans on visiting secondary schools, universities, gyms, bathhouses, parks, and even working for aid organisations. According to a ministry notice, beauty salons for women must close within one month, according to Mohammad Sadiq Akif, a spokeswoman for the Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Propagation of Virtue, reported Khaama Press.

Moreover, the ministry instructed the Kabul municipality to implement the most recent decision of the Taliban leader by revoking the licenses of women's beauty parlours.

As for the Taliban's ban on beauty parlours, Rina Amiri, the US representative for women's and girls' rights in Afghanistan, stated that it "removes another vital space for women's work at a time when they are struggling to feed their families, eliminates one of the few refuges for women outside the home & further transforms the country into a cruel & extreme outlier in the world," Khaama Press reported.

Afghanistan, under the Taliban, is facing its worst humanitarian crisis and the women of the country are denied fundamental rights. According to a World Food Programme assessment, Afghanistan is one of the nations with extreme food insecurity, with nine million people affected by severe economic difficulties and hunger.

