"Wonderful experience...uplifting": Foreign devotees express admiration for Maha Kumbh mela

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 : With Maha Kumbh Mela now in its full splendour, devotees from India and abroad are immersed in partaking an experience that is unique, unmatched and has a deep and lasting impact. Foreign devotees are excited as much about the religious fervour as about the friendliness of devotees, food and the local arrangements. The cold weather is adding to the excitement.

Tracey, who travelled from Israel to attend Maha Kumbh Mela toldthat she is loving the sights and sounds of Kumbh mela. "Amazing, the people are amazing. The colours are amazing. The religion is amazing, we love it."

Edal, also from Israel, said it's been a wonderful experience. "We have just enjoyed every minute, the people, the place, the food. We have had a dip, a little bit of cold for us."

Over 35 million devotees took a holy dip in the Sangam on Tuesday, the day of the first 'Shahi Snan'.

Another devotee, who preferred to remain anonymous, said Maha Kumbh has been an "amazing" experience.

"I love the people, I love the culture, I love the food, I love everything about India. I will come again. It is not my first and it's not my last," she said.

Another devotee said it was her third day at Kumbh and the experience has been exciting. "It is very exciting. A lot of colour and a lot of nice people. I like India and I will come again," she said.

Rakhele, who came to attend Maha Kumbh Mela from Israel, called the experience "exciting and uplifting." She also called for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

"Very very exciting, very uplifting...really enjoying it. Loving the people, they are very kind but I need to go with my group. I just say we are from Israel and we want the hostages released. They are in terrible condition," Rakhele said.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India.

Ignasia, who came from Bulgaria, said she started from Varanasi and there was huge traffic. " I reached here today and people are very friendly."

Philip, who came from Argentina, said he has been travelling for five months in India. "First time in Kumbh Mela. Very excited, yes we'll take a holy dip in the river, purify karma."

Matheas, who is also from Argentina, said that he is looking forward to attending Maha Kumbh Mela. "It's amazing. A lot of crowds, a lot of spirituality, and a lot of devotion. Looking forward to participate in this. I'm very excited. I just arrived on the train."

Asked how he learnt about Maha Kumbh, Matheas said he met a teacher and he was talking about Kumbh Mela. "I was very, very interested because all the sadhus come from the mountains, give teachings, and you can participate in this holy gathering."

The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh will take place till February 26, 2025. It began on Tuesday. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

