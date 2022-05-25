World Economic Forum: KTR meets leadership of Schneider Electric to discuss investment opportunities in Karnataka

Telangana Industries and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao met the leadership of Schneider Electric on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2022 in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.

Schneider Electric is a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation with a Qpresence in over 100 countries.

Minister KT Rama Rao along with Schneider Electric's Executive Vice President Luc Remont, announced Schneider Electric's expansion and commitment to the state of Telangana by setting up the second state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The first facility of Schneider Electric in Hyderabad was adjudged the "Advanced Lighthouse" by implementing 4 IR technologies such as IIOT infrastructure, predictive/prescriptive analytics and AI deep learning by the World Economic Forum this year.

On the occasion of this announcement, Minister KTR said, "The Government is working steadfastly towards transforming Telangana as the most attractive investment destination in the country. As Telangana continues to grow companies like Schneider Electric will play a crucial role in meeting energy management and automation needs of our industries and factories.

He further said, "Schneider Electric while doubling it's capacity with its second manufacturing facility in Telangana would help create additional 1000 jobs. The company would manufacture Breakers, connectors and switches for energy management and automation products from its new facility."

KTR and Principal Secretary ITE&C, I&C Jayesh Ranjan assured Schneider Electric of all support possible from the Government of Telangana in setting up this facility.

( With inputs from ANI )

