World leaders impressed with achievement of Israeli forces: Netanyahu

Tel Aviv, June 19 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the world leaders have expressed admiration for the determination and accomplishments of the Israeli forces.

The escalating conflict between both nations began last Friday when Netanyahu announced the launch of 'Operation Rising Lion' against Iran, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat of nuclear weapons.

This action prompted swift and aggressive retaliation from Tehran, pushing the region closer to the brink of a broader war.

"I must tell you that I speak with world leaders, and they are very impressed by our determination and the achievements of our forces. They are also greatly impressed by you, citizens of Israel, by your strong spirit and by your steadfastness," said Netanyahu, addressing the nation on Wednesday.

Appreciating the US President Donald Trump for the support, the Israeli PM said, "I thank President Donald Trump, a great friend of Israel, for standing alongside us, and for the support of the US in assisting in defending the skies over Israel. We speak frequently, including last night. We had a very warm conversation. I thank Trump for his backing."

Netanyahu asserted that the Operation Rising Lion campaign against Iran was aimed at removing two existential threats to Israel, that are the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat.

He noted that Israel is advancing step by step to remove these threats.

"We control the skies over Tehran. We are striking the ayatollahs' regime with great force. We are attacking nuclear installations, missiles, command centres and the symbols of the regime," he stated

"We are sustaining many losses, painful losses. But we see that the home front is strong. The people are strong, and the State of Israel is stronger than ever. I have directed the Government ministries to assist all those who have been harmed," the Israeli PM further added.

Netanyahu also mentioned that "intense fighting" in the Gaza Strip is continuing, adding that Israel will not relent and is committed to achieving the two tasks -- "defeating Hamas and returning all of our hostages, living and deceased."

"To my regret, in recent days as well, heroic soldiers have fallen. I share in the families' sorrow. We send condolences on behalf of the Government and the entire nation. We embrace them. We will continue until we bring them all and until Hamas is finally defeated," he further added.

