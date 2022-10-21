Xi under garb of anti-corruption drive crushed political rivalry

Chinese President Xi Jinping, under the garb of an anti-corruption drive, crushed his rivals and ensured the development of a party hierarchy which is centred on his cult of personality, media reports said.

Bo Xilai, a former Politburo member, who was most active in challenging Xi's claim to the position of the supreme leader went out of his way to create his own personality cult. However, in carrying out his cult politics, Xilai had upset some party members.

However, President Xi Jinping took an entirely different approach. Xi did not make his cult politics look obvious. He was rather known as a careful technocrat, reported an Italian media outlet difesa online.

When Xi took office as president, he was worried about the difficult internal circumstances. Chinese wealth encouraged many influential factions within the Party to fuel widespread forms of corruption. Now, Xi Jinping in order to restore unity and avoid being remembered as a relatively weak leader had to crack down on the corrupt cadres.

This is exactly what Xi Jinping pledged to do at the time of his inauguration and over the next few years. In the course of accomplishing all this initially, he made new enemies, however, he then leveraged the success of his anti-corruption efforts to crush rivals.

He then gradually ensured the development of a party hierarchy centred on the cult of his person. Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign has investigated nearly five million people over the past decade, the ruling Communist Party's senior anti-corruption official said.

The party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection held a media briefing on Monday where the members explained their achievements over the past 10 years, NHK World reported. This meeting was held on the sidelines of the party's 20th national congress.

They said more than 4.64 million members have been probed for possible corruption and other lapses of discipline. Xiao Pei, deputy secretary of the commission, pledged to continue the crackdown on corruption among party and government leaders. Xiao said the party is determined to win a fight against corruption by maintaining discipline, reported NHK World.

Xi's anti-corruption campaign, one of the key policies has reportedly helped strengthen his political base. Former members of the party leadership and emerging next-generation leaders were among those targeted in the anti-graft drive.

Xi, who is expected to secure a third term as party leader, appears determined to further solidify his grip on power. Xi said in a report that the party will never rest in its fight against corruption, according to NHK World.

( With inputs from ANI )

