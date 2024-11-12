Xi urges all-out efforts to treat those injured in car ramming case

Beijing, Nov 12 Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to treat those who were injured in a car ramming incident on Monday in Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province.

In an instruction on the case, Xi, also General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, demanded the perpetrator be severely punished according to the law.

The incident occurred in a sports centre in Zhuhai, killing 35 people and severely injuring 43 others.

Xi urged all localities and relevant authorities to draw lessons from the case, and to strengthen their prevention and control of risks at the source.

He also emphasised the importance of resolving disputes in time, preventing the occurrence of extreme cases, and making every effort to safeguard the security of people's lives and social stability.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for appropriately handling the aftermath of the incident, swiftly investigating into the case and severely punishing the perpetrator in accordance with the law, Xinhua news agency reported.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, urged coordinated risk prevention and control efforts to ensure social stability.

Following Xi's instruction, China's central authorities have dispatched a team to oversee the handling of the case.

