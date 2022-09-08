Yogi orders monsoon deficit survey in all districts

Lucknow, Sep 8 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed teams should be set up in each of the 75 districts to review the impact of monsoon deficiency on crops and irrigation.

District Magistrates have been asked to submit their reports to the Chief Minister within a week.

Uttar Pradesh is staring at an almost 46 per cent shortfall in monsoon rain till September 7.

Yogi said that the monsoon deficiency has impacted the sowing of the kharif crop.

To assess the loss and understand the impact of the deficiency on agriculture, he has directed that one team should be constituted for every district.

This will have as members, the chief revenue officer, district magistrate and officers from the departments of agriculture, horticulture and sugarcane.

They will be required to survey their allocated districts and submit a report to Yogi's office by September 14.

The government will then send a consolidated report to the Centre by September 15-16.

Meanwhile, in a letter issued to all district magistrates by principal secretary Sudhir Garg, they have been told that an earlier survey, ordered by the Relief Commissioner in August this year, has thrown up confusing results which is not allowing the government to determine which districts have been the worst impacted.

The India Meteorological Department has issued data saying that 62 out of 75 districts have had below normal rainfall.

Out of these, 37 districts have less than 50 per cent of the normal rainfall.

The worst impacted districts are Ghaziabad with a deficiency of 80 per cent, Farrukhabad 79 per cent, Gautam Buddha Nagar 78 per cent, Rampur 74 per cent, Amroha and Kanpur Dehat 71 per cent each and Kushinagar 70 per cent.

A government spokesperson said the state has already taken steps to ensure that farmers did not face any further problems.

Directions had been given to stall recovery of any pending land or power dues from farmers till further notice. Tube well connections also cannot be cut as part of the due recovery system.

