Young scholars organise conference to explore Buddhist pilgrimage sites in India

New Delhi [India] August 7 : An inspiring international conference of young Buddhist scholars was successfully organised in Delhi by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Bhutan Live reported.

The conference, focused on the theme of ‘Significance of Buddhist Pilgrimage,’ brought together a diverse group of young academicians and researchers who delved into the relevance of Buddhist pilgrimage for the youth today.

As per Bhutan Live, the primary objective of this conference was to create a dynamic platform for budding researchers to share their profound insights, engage in scholarly pursuits, and contribute to the advancement of knowledge in the field of Buddhism.

It also aimed to ignite the passion of the next generation to explore the eight Buddhist pilgrimage sites in India and conduct research on other sacred sites both within the country and overseas.

Over 70 young scholars from various nationalities, representing esteemed Buddhist institutions, attended the conference. Distinguished academicians and researchers from across the globe gathered to explore the multi-dimensional aspects of Buddhist Pilgrimage and exchanged valuable perspectives on the topic, Bhutan Live reported.

A scholar emphasized the two aspects of taking a pilgrimage to holy sites: the physical and the mental. According to Buddhist teachings, the mental aspect involves an act of devotion and faith. By visiting these sacred places with feelings of reverence and veneration, one can purify their thoughts, speech, and actions.

Jigmet Olden, a prominent research scholar from Delhi University, shed light on the historical Buddhist pilgrimage sites of Guru Padmasambhava in Ladhak.

He expressed that pilgrimage holds an essential place in Buddhism as it allows followers to deepen their spiritual practice, connect with their faith, and cultivate mindfulness and compassion.

It is also regarded as a means to purify negative karma and gain positive spiritual energy towards the path of eventual enlightenment.

Throughout history, Buddhists have embarked on annual pilgrimages to the most significant holy sites, considering them as places of power and the physical embodiment of the Buddha’s teachings, Bhutan Live reported.

Notable dignitaries graced the occasion, including the chief guest, SK Mishra, Chairman of the Indian Trust for Rural Heritage and Development (ITRHD). Professor Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri, Vice Chairman of Sahitya and Sanskriti Akademi, Haryana, delivered a keynote speech, shedding light on the importance of Buddhist pilgrimage and its profound impact on cultural heritage.

The Guest of Honour, GKG Sarath Godakanda, Minister Counsellor from the Sri Lankan High Commission, New Delhi, spoke eloquently on the significance of the conference and its relevance to the global Buddhist community.

The event also saw the presence of other distinguished dignitaries, including Tin Tin Htwe Win, Minister Counsellor (DCM) of the Embassy of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, and Keo Sengdavong, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Laos.

The conference concluded on a high note, leaving a lasting impression on the attendees and reinforcing the significance of Buddhist pilgrimage as a timeless and transformative spiritual practice for the youth of today.

The knowledge shared and connections made during the event are expected to pave the way for a brighter and more enlightened future for the global Buddhist community, according to Bhutan Live.

