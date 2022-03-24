Zelensky calls for global protests against Russian war

Kiev, March 24 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for protests across the world on Thursday as Russia's ongoing invasion of Kiev completes a month since it started on February 24.

"The war of Russia is not only the war against Ukraine. Its meaning is much wider... Russia started the war against freedom... This is only the beginning for Russia on the Ukrainian land," Zelensky said in his nightly video message which he addressed in English for the first time.

"Russia is trying to defeat the freedom of all people in Europe. Of all the people in the world.

"It tries to show that only crude and cruel force matters. It tries to show that people do not matter... That's the reason we must all stop Russia, the world must stop Russia. The world must stop the war.

"One month already. That long. It breaks my heart, the hearts of all Ukrain and every free person on the planet.

"That's why I ask you to stand against the war... Show your standing, come from your offices, your homes, your schools and your universities, come in peace... Come in the name of Ukraine, with Ukrainian symbols to support freedom, to support life.

"Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard. Say that people matter, freedom matters, peace matters. Ukraine matters," he added.

Since the war began on February 24, Zelensky has been posting the nightly video messages on various social media platforms.

Russia has continued its hostilities by bombarding major cities across Ukraine in order to advance towards Kiev.

Forces have are continued to bombard and blockade the southern port city of Mariupol, where residents have run out of water and food and an estimated 90 per cent of the buildings have been damaged or destroyed, said the BBC.

Russian shelling also continue in Kiev, Chernihiv and Kharkiv

Meanwhile in Irpin, located about 40 km from Kiev which has seen fierce fighting in recent weeks, is back in Ukrainian hands, according to authorities in the capital.

