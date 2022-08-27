5 Audio series to soak in the mood of the monsoon

New Delhi, Aug 27 A romantic relationship might flourish amid the soft cold of an overcast sky with a brief downpour. A unique series on PocketFM will feature stories of love, friendship, retribution, and joy. The top five audio series to recommend to your loved ones are:

Silent Love: An innocent 22-year-old girl-Tiya is going through intolerable levels of hardships. She is ill-treated by her step-mother and elder half-sister. One day, Tiya realises that she is sold to goons and feels helpless until Ashwath Aryan, the weapons king enters to rescue her. His entry brings a new twist to Tiya's life. Ashwath is willing to do anything to save Tiya, so he presents a blank cheque to the goons and rescues her. Listen to this audio series and get to hear the rest of Tiya's tale and seek answers to the questions.

Ek Ladki ko Dekha To: Anika, an 18-year-old who has never looked at men, suddenly realizes she is pregnant. The whole village of Manali begins to mock her for getting pregnant out of wedlock while Anika is startled at how it happened. Humiliated, Anika leaves Manali and relocates to Bengaluru and lives with her aunt. She gives birth to twins, while one gets abducted. Anika's search for her six-year-old ends up with her landing up in Manali. Surprisingly six years later when Anika returns to Manali, she is loved and welcomed by everyone. While she is on the Listen to find out what changes the minds of the villagers of Manali.

Hukkum Rani Sa: Nikhita a Delhi girl who dreams of becoming an IAS officer visits her village to attend her cousin's wedding when life takes a sudden turn. Her cousin elopes and puts Nikhita in a tough spot by forcing her to marry the groom who was chosen for her. To uphold the family's respect she agrees to marry Ranvijay

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor