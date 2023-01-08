6000km in 37 days: 66-year man travels across the country
By IANS | Published: January 8, 2023 11:39 AM2023-01-08T11:39:03+5:302023-01-08T11:50:07+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 8 Sixty-six-year old Delhi-based entrepreneur, Gagan Khosla embarked on a mission to cycle his way ...
New Delhi, Jan 8 Sixty-six-year old Delhi-based entrepreneur, Gagan Khosla embarked on a mission to cycle his way across the Golden Quadrilateral, covering 6000+ km, to raise funds for Bal Raksha Bharat's
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app