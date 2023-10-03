7 looks to pin from the Paris Fashion Week 2023

New Delhi, Oct 3 The start of Paris Fashion Week 2023 on 25th September marked the beginning of the fashion month's last phase. With 108 designers exhibiting their collections over the course of 67 runway presentations, it promises to be a fashion extravaganza.

Leading French companies Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel, together with up-and-coming designers, will dazzle audiences with their Spring/Summer 2024 collections, so expect nothing less than the best.

Here are some of our favourite looks, which you should pin for any forthcoming events, such as a cocktail party, wedding, or birthday party.

One of Maison Valentino's best shows, with a collection that paid homage to modernity, technology, and classical aspects. Model Kaia Gerber appeared on the runway wearing a white minidress with human-shaped patterns.

Elie Saab's Spring/Summer 24 collection, dubbed "Moonlight Shadow," was everything couture and exemplified sartorial elegance at its finest. The aptly named "Anatomy" collection by Alexander McQueen was filled with all things enticing and sophisticated.

The Spring/Summer 24 collection from Victoria Beckham was a tribute to the brand's distinctive style, with large silhouettes, the usage of sheer, and a muted colour scheme. The day came to a finish with Coperni's noteworthy collection, which included a lot of denim, daring cuts, and a formal-wear aesthetic.

Givenchy's Matthew Williams presented a magnificent collection at the École Militaire in Paris that featured elegant designs, a modern look, and muted colours.

Under the creative direction of Gabriela Hearst, the French luxury brand Chloe debuted its Spring/Summer 24 collection, which was founded on the idea of climate sensitivity and featured botanical and floral inspiration.

Under Jonathan Anderson's creative direction, Loewe debuted a standout Spring/Summer 24 collection at Château de Vincennes. The collection was appropriate for everyday wear with its traditional knits and button-down coats.

The bright, minimalistic, and basic elements dominated the Nadège Vanhée-Cybulski-designed Hermes Spring/Summer 24 collection. Brown, beige, and deep orange silhouettes took the stage at the show and highlighted the outlines and curves of the body among a setup of meadows and tall grass.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor