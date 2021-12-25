9 Easy-To-Make Christmas Treats for Children

New Delhi, Dec 25 To most children, Christmas is a magical time. Everything about Christmas fascinates kids, from shimmering lights to awe-inspiring Xmas trees, because the gorgeous ambiance intensifies the sense of magic they encounter is fascinating. Children, can't get enough of holiday-spiced goodies. They like indulging in a variety of delectable and irresistible sweets that are just around the bend. However, these snacks are low in nutrition and contain a lot of sugar, carbohydrates, fat, and salt, which is not a good combination! It can be difficult to keep youngsters healthy throughout the holidays.

The best approach to keep the Christmas spirit alive is to give kids what they want: tasty goodies, substituting sugar with healthy options that will enhance nutrition without compromising flavour. Karishma Shah, Integrative Nutritionist and a Holistic Life Coach has compiled a list of fantastic recipes that will help you quell your child's hunger and fulfil them completely. These meals are simple to prepare, require little prep time, and need few dishes. They are also high in nutrients.

Almond Flaxseed cookies

Ingredients

. 1 cup oat flour

. 1/2 cup almond flour

. 3 tbsp ground flax

.1 tsp baking powder

. 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

. ½ tsp cinnamon

. Pinch of salt

. 8 dates, pitted

. 1/4 cup coconut oil

. 3 tbsp pure maple syrup

. 1/3 cup almond milk

. 1/4 cup chocolate chips

Instructions

. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

. Chop the dates and soak them in 2 tablespoons of warm water. Mash lightly until it becomes a paste. Set aside.

. In a mixing bowl, combine all of the dry ingredients together. Set aside.

. In another mixing bowl, add the wet ingredients including the "date paste".

. Pour the wet into the dry and combine well. Fold the chocolate chips in last.

. Form small ball shapes onto a parchment paper lined cookie sheet then place into the oven.

. Bake for 12-14 minutes.

Chocolate Truffle Bites

Ingredients

For the balls

. ¼ cup oat flour

. ¼ cup chopped walnuts

. ¼ cup freshly ground flax

. 2 tbsp sesame seeds

. ½ cup almond butter

