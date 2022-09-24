A Buying guide for the best smart TVs

New Delhi, Sep 24 Television technology has seen a significant development recently. Box TVs to compact display sets, black and white to colour image tubes, and now traditional cable TVs to smart TV advances. TV goods have improved and become much more inclusive over time.

Today's televisions are equipped with specialised operating systems, fully functional internet browsers, online programmes, games, and much more. Today's TVs come with a wide range of advantages, which is evidence of how far we've come.

Customer expectations have risen in tandem with the TV industry's continued expansion and success. People have a strong preference for futuristic TV technologies that have numerous advanced functions.

Here's a brief introduction to the best multipurpose smart TV that will cater to all needs and requirements of modern-age consumers:

TCL C835 New Generation Mini LED 4K Google TV

Shaking up the Mini LED 4K TV space, TCL has created a benchmark with its latest product innovation, TCL C835. This next-generation product is an amalgamation of high-octane features like 144Hz VRR, ONKYO, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, MEMC, and HDMI 2.1.

Integrated with Dolby Vision IQ, the TCL Mini LED 4K takes the visual benefits beyond HDR by intelligently optimising the TV for a perfect picture at any given time. Similarly, Dolby Atmos provides immersive entertainment with multidimensional sound and incredible clarity through the TV's built-in speakers.

It has taken a step further by applying 144Hz VRR, ensuring faster responsiveness, sharper imagery, and smoother gameplay. Whether users are competitive gamers who want to experience demanding high FPS games, or casual gamers, this technology can give them a significant edge, especially in multiplayer games. The TV also comes with Google TV, ensuring users can access hundreds of content options aggregated across streaming channels.

Samsung T4900 HD Ready Tizen

Dive into your content and experience more immersive sound output of 40W 4 Channel with Samsung T4900 HD Ready. Enjoy every moment with Sound+ technology that deflects the audio towards you while discovering tons of different content in one place. Equipped with the Personal Computer mode that lets you work from the cloud on presentations, Excel and Word documents. You can also mirror your laptop for a big screen convenience or remotely access your office computer. Work from home just became more interesting.

Choose your favourite voice assistant; Bixby, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, all are built into your Samsung TV to provide the optimal entertainment experience and advanced control in your connected home.

The TV model also has a new Auto Hotspot feature that automatically turns on the Internet on the TV through your mobile. In addition to that, the Home Cloud feature lets you save your most important files to the Samsung Smart TV, wirelessly and automatically. Thus, helping you free space on your mobile and keeping your data safe at home. It is available on Vijay Sales Online Brand Store, Croma & Amazon as well.

OnePlus TV 32Y1 HD Smart LED

With Dynamic Contrast, the OnePlus TV 32Y1 HD Smart LED provides amazing visuals with 1366x768 HD ready, colour space mapping and DCI-P3 93 per cent colour gamut supported by gamma Engine. Get rich and powerful, immersive audio with the 20W box speakers and Dolby Audio enhancement as the OnePlus TV Y Series delivers crystal clear sound that you will enjoy. Equipped with Oxygen Play, the TV offers access to a top-of-the-line, high-quality range of content for the entire family—a complete home theatre experience with an exciting entertainment line-up from our premium content partners.

In addition, it has an in-built Android system that allows users to use voice commands through Google Assistant. This technology helps consumers access a variety of apps from the Play Store, explore tailored recommendations, and connect all video games and movies using the conveniently designed multiple ports to experience the perfect home entertainment centre. This product is available on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Croma.

Sony X90J

The Sony X90J includes a 120Hz 4K resolution panel and two full-spec HDMI 2.1 connectors for your PS5. It also has VRR

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor