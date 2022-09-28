A celebration of Banaras' rich and rare weaving traditions

New Delhi, Sep 28 Swati & Sunaina Gold celebrates the use of wild silks and their organic hues and sheen in its special 2022-23 collection - Vanya. The collection is being launched in collaboration with Sharan Apparao at the Apparao Gallery in Chennai.

True to the brand's genesis and core values of pursuing rare weaving traditions of Banaras, Vanya suggests the idea of the rare Tussar, Eri and Muga, much like metallic yarns, as threads of gold. This is the first such extensive exploration of contemporary Banaras handlooms in such silks - where Mulberry's use is the convention - by exploring creative possibilities in the traditions of Rangkaat, Tissue, Kadhuwa and Gyaser in the elaborate ways is seen here. The new collection will highlight the culmination of all four varieties of silk in ornamental Banarasi saris.

Swati & Sunaina

The collection continues the brand's journey of delving into rich Indian art and draws inspiration from the night garden as depicted in the miniature Kangra paintings. The term 'Vanya' is of Sanskrit origin, meaning untamed, wild, or forest-based. The colour palette reflects Krishna's rich dark blue with subtle green hues, traditional peethambar yellow and royal colours of magenta as accents with highlighted flowing white flowers.

The Brahmakamal

