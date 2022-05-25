A futuristic 2022 collection inspired by the Metaverse

New Delhi, May 25 The Metaverse is a constantly expanding gamut of technology on all frontiers, and fashion cannot be left behind! Streetwear, the coolest fashion avenue, is the first frontier to explore the blurring line between virtual and physical design.

PUMA and athleisure wear brand founded by ace cricketer Virat Kohli, one8, have released a futuristic Spring-Summer 2022 collection inspired by the Metaverse. Taking inspiration from gaming aesthetics to update youth essentials through shape, colour, and print. It is the coming together of imagination and technical ability that results in a collection of cool t-shirts, shorts, jackets, sneakers, and joggers.

While design is at the forefront of the latest collection, technology has also inspired the line to be environmentally conscious, with footwear that uses better materials that contains 20 per cent recycled material on the upper and 10 per cent recycled material on the bottom.

Commenting on the Spring Summer Collection launch, PUMA Athlete Virat Kohli said "one8 as a brand has always delivered new inspirations before time, being a trendsetter in its own way. For the Spring Summer Collection, I wanted to explore design via technology as I was fascinated by the Metaverse and the mind boggling possibilities it offers in dynamic experiences. The one8 Spring Summer Collection is a juxtaposition of my design sensibilities influenced by the Metaverse. I can't wait for our customers to ace their fantasy-led style game with one8!"

