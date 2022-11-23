Aman Le Melezin celebrates its 30th anniversary season

New Delhi, Nov 23 Since 1992, Aman Le Melezin, a landmark of the Alps, has provided the best all-around skiing in France from its breathtaking location in Courchevel 1850. This outstanding hotel, which is both a well-known ski retreat and a gourmet and health destination, will commemorate its 30th anniversary as it reopens for the ski season this year on December 9. To commemorate the event, the venue will host a variety of special deals and one-of-a-kind activities that make the most of the hotel's desirable setting, first-rate amenities, and unmatched local expertise.

Aman Le Melezin claims one of the most coveted locations in Courchevel 1850, in the heart of Les Trois Vallees, with a location located on BellecotePiste with breathtaking mountain and forest vistas all around. Aman-finessed ski-in/ski-out services, a comprehensive wellness sanctuary, a variety of fine dining restaurants, and convivial apres ski areas are all available to guests staying in the hotel's 31 Chambres and Suites, the majority of which have balconies or expansive terraces, several of which have outdoor cedar hot-tubs, and all of which have breathtaking views. The latter feature Nama, Aman's renowned Japanese restaurant, as well as a sizable sun deck and bar that are only a short glide from the village's attractions.

Unforgettable experiences

Even the most experienced skiers will find the First Tracks trip, which was introduced by Aman Le Melezin, to be exhilarating. y. An expert ski instructor leads you to the valley's highest point, where views of Mont Blanc and La Grande Casse are revealed. Then, skiers can begin a breathtaking solo descent down "La Combe de la Saulire," a storied ski run where new snow is protected from brisk winds year-round, allowing an untainted descent down the mountains. e.

Sating appetites stimulated by the pristine Alpine air, Aman Le Melezin's anniversary dining experiences include Evening Adventure at Les Pres de la Croix, a picture postcard mountain chalet, and apres ski Aman Champagne & Volzhenka Caviar pairing at the hotel's bar. The first involves a horse-drawn carriage ride at dusk from La Tania

