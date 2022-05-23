Aman New York - Opening 2 August 2022

New Delhi, May 23 Aman has announced that the much-anticipated Aman New York will open its doors to the public on August 2, 2022. The 83-suite hotel and its 22 branded residences, the culmination of a monumental transformation of Manhattan's iconic Crown Building, bring the peace promised by Aman's Sanskrit-derived name to the heart of New York, ushering in a new era for hospitality in one of the world's greatest cities.

The hotel is the second in a new, trailblazing generation of Aman properties in urban settings, following in the footsteps of Aman Tokyo and bringing the brand's global total to 34 properties.

The storied Crown Building was built in 1921 on the corner of 57th Street and Fifth Avenue. The building, designed by Warren & Wetmore, architects of some of New York's most influential structures, including Grand Central Station and the Helmsley Building, has undergone extensive restoration, ushering in its next chapter as an urban Aman sanctuary. The inimitable tranquillity of Aman is extraordinarily reimagined in this urban environment, transporting guests away from the frenetic pace of the city below, thanks to a combination of its original architectural splendour and Aman's harmonious design language.

When guests enter Aman New York, they ascend to the 14th floor, where a double-height atrium instantly instils a sense of grandeur while connecting exceptional social spaces designed by Jean Michel Gathy of Denniston and guided by the pulse of the city. Arva, Aman's convivial Italian restaurant, and Nama, Aman's interpretation of Japan's washoku dining tradition, feature a Japanese Hinoki woodcounter for omakase-style fine dining, as well as a Wine Library, all connected by a verdant wraparound Garden Terrace. The 650-square-metre outdoor space features reflective pools and dramatic firepits, as well as a retracting glass roof that allows year-round access. Meanwhile, the exclusive Jazz Club features world-class live performances, reinventing a traditional New York experience and serving as a nightly gathering place.

In addition, a three-story (2,300 square metre) Aman Spa defines an entirely new and all-encompassing approach to rejuvenation in the city. The spa offers a full spectrum of wellness-enhancing facilities, centred on a 20-metre indoor swimming pool flanked by firepits and daybeds and warmly lit by the glow of magnificent copper light installations. Two expansive Spa Houses feature double treatment rooms, Banya and Hammam rooms, and private outdoor terraces with hot and cold plunge pools, daybeds, and fireplaces for those seeking a dedicated wellness experience. The Spa Houses, which are available for private use, are comparable to Aman's most remote retreats and introduce a completely new concept to the city.

On the 11th and 12th floors of the building, 11 Grand Suites can be configured with additional bedrooms to create family-sized spaces, while two Aman Suites provide the pinnacle of urban Aman living with views of 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, living and dining areas with tables for six, kitchenettes with counter seating, and large walk-in wardrobes.

Each suite also includes a large-scale mural by contemporary Japanese artist Ryoko Adachi inspired by the 15th-century masterpiece Pine Trees (Shrin-zubybu) by Hasegawa Thaku. Pine Trees, one of Japan's most celebrated works, was designated a National Treasure in 1952 and has received international acclaim. Adachi's recreation of the piece, printed on delicate ricepaper and spanning the walls as a captivating focal point, perfectly captures its eminent pre-Edo influence.

Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman says: "Following the success of the multi-award-winning Aman Tokyo, our strategy to bring the coveted Aman lifestyle to urban destinations continues apace. A milestone opening, Aman New York marks our greatest investment into a single destination to date. The hotel introduces an entirely new concept to the city through expansive and unmatched amenities, which propels the brand forward, delivering a guest experience like no other."

Aman New York joins Amangani in Wyoming and Amangiri in Utah as the brand's third US location. The trio will soon be joined by Aman Miami Beach, which is part of Aman's robust future pipeline (2024).

