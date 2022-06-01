Art Basel Hong Kong 2022

New Delhi, June 1 The 2022 edition of Art Basel in Hong Kong, and second edition of its hybrid fair, welcomes 130 leading galleries from 28 countries and territories. Alongside robust presentations across Galleries, Insights, and Discoveries, this year's show will offer dynamic public programmes that highlight local artists and create meaningful connections in the city and across the globe.

Hong Kong-based moving image pioneer Ellen Pau's new, site-specific moving image work 'The Shape of Light', co-commissioned by Art Basel and M+, supported by the Lead Partner UBS, as well as a special tram project with artists Cherie Cheuk Ka-wai, Stephen Wong Chun-hei, and Shum Kwan-yi, commissioned by Art Basel and co-presented by the Hong Kong Tourism Board will be featured. Art Basel Live, Art Basel's multichannel digital programme will once again amplify the show's content to global audiences.

Co-commissioned by Art Basel and M+ in celebration of Hong Kong and its thriving art scene, Pau's 'The Shape of Light' explores the possibilities of the immaterial and the material, transforming light into digital objects. Featuring a popular sutra in Mahayana Buddhism, 'The Heart Sutra', expressed here through sign language, the ritualistic video meditates on the concept 'form is emptiness, emptiness is form'.

Natural phenomena like fire, water, and light are rendered in awe-inspiring computer-generated animation. The work will be presented on the M+ Facade from May 20 to June 19, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. There will be a live performance by Ellen Pau on May 27, as well as a talk and screening on May 28. A four-day online screening from May 29 to June 1 will allow local and international audiences to view a collection of Pau's pioneering videos and installations made between 1988 and 2015.

Commissioned by Art Basel and co-presented by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the Artist Tram Project will invite local artists Cherie Cheuk Ka-wai, Stephen Wong Chun-hei, and Shum Kwan-yi to project their works on the exteriors of Hong Kong trams, the vehicles in one of the city's most iconic transport systems. Like moving canvasses meandering along the island, the three trams capture the artists' vivid imaginations and experiences of the city's landscapes and everyday scenes, engaging with the public and the artists' own memories of Hong Kong

In conjunction with the show at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor