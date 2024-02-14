Basant Panchami 2024: Thousands of Devotees Take Holy Dip in Sangam at Magh Mela in UP; Aerial View

Thousands of devotees took a holy dip in Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami, the fourth bathing festival of the ongoing 'Magh Mela' in Uttar Pradesh. Devotees also offered prayers at the Sangam, a confluence of three rivers- Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati.

An aerial view shared by the news agency ANI reveals a striking scene: a large number of devotees taking a holy dip in the river. The eagle-eye video captures the fervour and devotion of the worshippers as they immerse themselves in the sacred waters.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh | Devotees gathered at Sangam in large numbers today, to take a holy dip on the occasion of #BasantPanchami



The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha. It also heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured throughout the festival.

Throughout the nation, Basant Panchami is celebrated with slightly diverse customs, and wonderful traditional foods are prepared and savoured on this day. While kite flying is popular in North India, particularly in Punjab and Haryana, it is celebrated as Saraswati Puja in the east of the country, such as West Bengal.