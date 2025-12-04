Beauty Tips: Simple Home Remedy to Reduce Acne, Pimples and Scars Using Orange Peel

Pimples are one of the most common and frustrating issue that one of the other woman face. Their are many reasons, why woman gets pimples and one of them is hormonal changes in the body. Therefore, we must pay attention to our diet and exercise. Therefore, the number of pimples can definitely be reduced.

The second is that even if we fail to take care of our skin, pimples can still occur. Once the pimples come and go, their dark spots remain on our face for several days. This definitely affects our beauty. Therefore, if you want to reduce both pimples and their scars, try the following simple remedy.

Remedies to reduce pimples and pimple scars

Currently, oranges are available in abundance in the market. Oranges are rich in vitamin C. Therefore, it is very important to eat oranges to boost your immune system these days. Therefore, eat plenty of oranges these days and use their peels carefully.

Dry the orange peels in the shade. After drying them, grind them in a mixer to make a powder. If you feel a little dampness in the powder, dry it again in the shade. Now take one spoon of orange peel powder.

Add 1 spoon of lentil powder, 1 spoon of rice powder and 1 spoon of gram flour to it. Now add 1 spoon of rose water and 1 spoon of aloe vera gel to it. Shake the entire mixture and apply it on the face.

After 12 to 15 minutes, when the paste starts to dry, rub it gently and wash it off. After washing the face, apply moisturizer. If you do this remedy regularly once a week, it will help reduce pimples, pimple scars, fine wrinkles on the face, acne and make the skin glow.