Bengaluru turns pink as trumpet trees blossom

Bengaluru is covered in pink. The blossoms on the Pink Trumpet trees known as Tabebuia Avellaneda fill the city with a beautiful view. The Pink flowers in the Tabebuia starts to blossom by the end of November.The pink trumpet is one of the species that blooms early and marks the arrival of the blooming season. Pictures of the same are now going viral on Twitter. And it looks like a dream! Have a look. Pink flowers adorn the streets of Bengaluru. In reality, between the months of January and March, an exotic plant known as Tabibuea rosea blooms in all its splendor. A walk down any random street will reveal the splendour of nature, with magnificent trees covered in pink blossoms.

Images of pink trees from Bengaluru, uploaded by citizens of the capital city, have filled social media.It is also known as the "pink trumpet tree," a species of flowering tree that is native to South America. It is a member of the Bignoniaceae family, which also includes the trumpet vine and the jacaranda tree.As per a Lifestyle Asia report, the British brought these flowers to Bangalore. According to legend, they wanted to bring spring home by favouring exotic, attractive plants over native ones. They then introduced pink trumpets to the region, where they were used to create a floral aesthetic. The tree produces large, pink or violet, trumpet-shaped flowers that bloom in profusion, usually in the spring or early summer. The leaves are green, glossy, and pinnate. The tree is often used as an ornamental tree in tropical and subtropical climates. It is also used as a street tree and an avenue tree in many places.

ಸುಂದರವಾದ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು 🤩🤩



Bengaluru has the most Tabebuia Rosea trees in the country as i know