BTS suited and stylishly booted for Grammys 2022
By ANI | Published: April 4, 2022 05:44 AM2022-04-04T05:44:02+5:302022-04-04T05:55:02+5:30
Monday began with a visual treat for the fans of BTS as members of the K-pop band arrived at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in style.
Monday began with a visual treat for the fans of BTS as members of the K-pop band arrived at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in style.
The bandmates, including RM, V, SUGA, J-Hope, Jungkook, Jin and Jimin, opted for a suited-booted look for the occasion.
All seven members looked dapper in Earth-toned Louis Vuitton wool and cashmere suits, and LV sneakers. V and RM wore matching brown suits and purple shirts. Jungkook and Jimin sported aquamarine blue suits.
Suga and J-Hope wore titanium white, one in a double-breasted blazer and the other single. And Jin, usually the odd man out, showed up in a fitted beige suit.
The colour-coordination look of the Korean boys on the red carpet of Grammys 2022 has received big thumbs from netizens.
"What a stylish entry. BTS rock," a social media user commented.
"Love the way they are twinning in suits," another one wrote.
The group's nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song 'Butter' at Grammys 2022, competing against the likes of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco, Coldplay and Doja Cat.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app