Celebrities who became parents in 2022

New Delhi, May 19 The year 2022 has started off well for some celebrities in the entertainment industry. Some are already parents, some are expecting, and others will have another wonderful experience.

Needless to say, their joy knew no bounds as they already welcomed their tiny ones to the world and some are eagerly waiting for their lucky charms to keep their first step in the world.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

In 2022, South film actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu became parents. The actress is no longer working in the film industry as after giving birth to a baby boy she prefers to enjoy motherhood completely.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are loving every minute of being parents. The couple just had their first child, a boy. Bharti posted a few photos on her Instagram account a few days after giving birth. Her baby bump is caressed in the photos. She wrote alongside the photos that she is having a great time with her baby.

Pooja Banerjee

Pooja Banerjee, who was last seen in the TV show 'Kumkum Bhagya', is a mother now. She has given birth to a very sweet little angel.

Natasha Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

The baby bump of cricketer Hardik Pandya's wife, actress Natasha Stankovic, was visible in the photos the couple shared on Christmas. They are almost ready to welcome their second baby.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor, who is solely responsible for the fashion revolution in Bollywood, is expecting a child this fall. She announced the news on Instagram with a lovely message, saying, "We can't wait to welcome you." That'll be one well-dressed baby.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have become parents. This month, they welcomed their baby girl via surrogate. Chopra and Jonas were overjoyed with the news. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," they each wrote on Instagram. We respectfully request privacy during this special time so that we can concentrate on our family." Congratulations!

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh

Model Hazel Keech and her cricketer husband Yuvraj Singh welcomed a baby boy into their family. They both shared the happy news with their fans on their Instagram accounts. Yuvi and Hazel also requested that fans and the media respect their privacy as they embark on their parenting journey.

