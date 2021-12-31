Celebrity fitness enthusiasts inspire you to get fit in 2022

New Delhi, Dec 31 Fitness resolutions for 2022? Need some inspiration? Are Bollywood stars, the fittest of em' all? While the job profile mandates a good physique, "good" means different things to different people... but the importance of staying in shape is common to all. These celebrities motivate you to go to the gym and work for the body you desire in the new year:

Milind Soman, known for his cross country sprints is the choice of most sports brands for a reason, he takes his fitness seriously. Soman has maintained his health, and always finds a way to work out.

Hritik Roshan, front lines a sportswear brand because he's a firm believer in keeping it fit and fabulous! The star never misses a gym session because it is such a vital aspect of his life.

Salman Khan the original muscle man of Bollywood is also kind enough to help his colleagues and inspire new entrants to transform their bodies. Salman himself, has been dedicated to a training regimen for over a decade.

Sonu Sood demonstrates how relaxing working out can be and claims rope chairs are incredibly comfortable.

Tiger Shroff knows that along with the gym, abs are made in the kitchen. The young star follows a strict diet and never fails to keep up with his gym routine between film shoots.

Varun Dhawan is known for sharing his gym sessions with his followers on social media, always evolving a new physique as is demanded by the character he plays.

Ayushmann Khurrana continues to gain popularity with his fitness updates for his upcoming film.

Shahid Kapoor, the chocolaty boy of the industry, keeps his focus on his work, his family and working out!

