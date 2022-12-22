Christmas 2022: Places to celebrate Christmas in India

Christmas is a well-known Christian holiday set in December, celebrated the world over and famed for its decorations and Santa Clause. Young children are especially excited about Christmas as they receive gifts and great Christmas treats. The treats include chocolates, cakes, cookies, etc. People on this day visit churches with their families and friends and light candles in front of the idol of Jesus Christ.

A list of the best places to celebrate Christmas 2022 in India:

Goa: Known for exotic beaches, delicious seafood, and wild night parties, Goa is a rocking destination for India's Christmas and New Year celebrations. To celebrate traditionally, you can attend midnight mass in the churches of Goa and sing carols. We bet you’ll never run out of options for places to visit in India during Christmas during the festive season.

Kerala: If you are looking to spend a warm holiday in December, then Kerala is your best bet. The best time to visit Kerala is the winter season, especially in the month of December. In the coastal state’s 14 districts, you will come across beaches, backwaters, historic monuments, hills, tea, coffee and spice plantations, waterfalls and more.

Shimla: You must head to Shimla to celebrate amidst snow-capped hills, take a stroll at the Mall Road and enjoy a delicious meal at British era cafes. It is one of the best Christmas destination in India.

Punducherry: If you are seeking a zealous Christmas celebration that is peaceful and mesmerising, then Puducherry is the place for you. Like Goa, Puducherry also has a decent Roman Catholic population, which means that this Union Territory has its own way of celebrating this joyful occasion.

Leh: Walk through the local bazaars of Leh and do some Christmas shopping. One of the coldest and most heavenly places to celebrate Christmas is Leh.