Dastkar supporting craftswomen across nine states

New Delhi, Feb 22 American Express and Dastkar supports the economic empowerment of craftswomen across nine states in India through market visibility, recognition, and earnings. This initiative is part of American Express and Dastkar's programme - 'Backing Women Artisans' aimed at building financial resilience among women-led small businesses hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Padmashri, Laila Tyabji, Founder Member and Chairperson, Dastkar said, "At the end of phase one of our project, there was a clear need to address more than mere subsistence. For ultimate survival and sustainability, we needed to ensure that the hand skills of Indian craftswomen garner their rightful place in the Indian and international marketplace. For this, new product development and design were a primary necessity. We thank American Express for recognising this need and continuing with their support with an additional grant of approximately INR 1 crore."

Vibha Bajaj, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Asia, American Express added, "We are strongly committed to women empowerment and backing small businesses. Our association with Dastkar has been very fulfilling and inspiring, where craftswomen have gained a new lease on life with increased earnings and self-confidence. The program sought to honor, enable, and empower these women artisans, giving them their own place in the economic mainstream - as earners and entrepreneurs, and we are proud to have been able to achieve this objective."

The theme finalised for phase two of the project was 'AT HOME' and included household products like soft furnishings, home accessories, art and wall hangings, basketry, and floor coverings. Twelve women-based craft groups with unique identities and a strong will to bring change were selected from across India. Four designers

