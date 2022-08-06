Dawat-e-Awadh in the skies

New Delhi, Aug 6 Vistara started its long-haul operations, with direct connectivity between Delhi and London Heathrow, in August 2020. Today, the airline offers direct connectivity to and from several international destinations including Bangkok, Dhaka, Dubai, Frankfurt, Jeddah, Kathmandu, London Heathrow, Paris, and Singapore.

Celebrating the second anniversary of its long-haul operations, the carrier, has kick-started 'Dawat-e-Awadh' - a special meal festival, on board all its long-haul flights, till 31 August 2022. Customers flying Vistara from India to Frankfurt, London, and Paris will be offered flavourful Awadhi delicacies, in response to popular demand for regional favourites on these flights.

The special menu includes several vegetarian and non-vegetarian Awadhi dishes such as Zafrani Pulao, Dum ka Paneer, Murg Handi Korma, Aloo Bukhara Kofta, Achari Murg Khurchan with Khamiri Roti, etc. and indulgent desserts like Shahi Tukda and Matka Kulfi.

Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "At Vistara, we are on a constant quest to find ways to delight our customers, and completing two years of our long-haul operations gives us the perfect reason to celebrate with them. We have often received very positive feedback on Indian regional favourite meals from our customers on flights to and from the UK and Europe, regardless of their demographics. 'Dawat-e-Awadh' is designed to create a memorable gastronomic experience for our customers onboard India's finest full-service carrier."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor