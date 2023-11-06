Diwali 2023: Traditional snacks you must try this festive season

Diwali, also known as Dipawali, is India's most significant and celebrated holiday of the year. The name Diwali is derived from the row (avali) of clay lamps (deepa) that people light outside their homes, signifying the inner light that guards against spiritual darkness. This festival holds a level of importance for Hindus that is comparable to the significance of the Christmas holiday for Christians. This year, the festival falls on November 12, making it a day of great significance.

So, if you are wondering what to make for Diwali festival, then look no further. Here are some of the most traditional Diwali Recipes to try out this festival season.

Chakli:

Chakli is a delightful deep-fried snack prepared using rice flour, gram flour, wheat flour, or a combination of lentil flours. You can create this crispy and crunchy treat to enjoy during the Diwali festival.

Karanji:

Karanji is a delectable, crisp, flaky, and moon-shaped pastry that is deep-fried. It is typically filled with a sweet mixture of desiccated coconut, nuts, and dry fruits. This sweet snack is commonly prepared and enjoyed during the Diwali festival.

Chivda:

Chivda is a fast and delightful snack mix or namkeen mixture originating from Maharashtrian cuisine. It is crafted from flattened rice (poha) combined with an assortment of spices, dry fruits, nuts, and a touch of both salt and sugar, creating a flavorful and crunchy treat.

Sev:

The spicy Sev Recipe, also referred to as Besan Sev or Karasev, is created using gram flour (besan). These sev are renowned for their crisp texture and are a popular and speedy savory snack often prepared during the Diwali Festival.