Do Indian millennials expect personalised customer experience?

New Delhi, Oct 1 The installation of 5G technology will make internet adoption much faster than previously possible as India's internet market expands. By the end of 2025, there should be more than 700 million internet users. These days, customer behaviour is influenced by speed, simplicity, personalisation, and discounts. They are pressed for time due to an increase in new-age consumers. And they are turned off by anything that takes a long time. Additionally, they are even more pushy in their requests now that social media is a powerful tool for raising voices and sharing ideas.

Remember the good old days when we used to place grocery orders over the phone or in person by bringing them the ration list? Those were the days when consumers had more time and superior planning skills. We were okay, even though it took a day. Gen X, Gen Z and Millennial consumers are now different in their approach due to the following main factors:

* Penetration of the internet

* Long working hours

* Larger choices

* Higher inflation

Penetration of internet

While technology plays a key role in our lives today, it has also affected us negatively. With significant penetration of the internet, content consumption has risen more than 1000 per cent in the last 2/3 years. And this is largely dominated by millennials and the elderly population. E-commerce's growth story is all around content and influencers who drive millennial consumer behaviour. Now with technology, user's expectations have grown significantly. When the likes of Swiggy and Zomato were launched, we found it interesting. Now with time, the average time spent on ordering is around 10-15 minutes, if not more. This is because we are spoilt by choices. However, the new generation of consumers expects tech to solve this also for them. They want personalised recommendations basis mood, diet, past pattern, etc. They need it much faster. Same way, for shopping, they need to see the SKUs they would potentially like, much more quickly. This is because the time availability at hand is pretty constrained.

Long work hours

Youth today are slogging long hours at work, to make more money essentially to fit their lifestyle. With such long hours, they are pressed on time thus affecting their temperament. As an outcome wherever they go, they have little time at hand. Be it a visit to the store for buying groceries or for clothes. They want to hit the section and come out really fast. Also, this is impacting the loyalties of the consumers unlike earlier. If they do not get what they are looking for, they become restless. They prefer quicker check-in, shorter queues and the fastest possible check-out.

No dearth of options

With 100+ big and small e-commerce platforms, and digitalisation in traditional businesses, there is no dearth of choices. Millennials are okay to spend money if they get a good experience, which is equivalent to the time they save and ease of buying, simpler returns, etc. UPI and UPI Credit

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor