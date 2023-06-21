Eid al-Adha 2023: Easy traditional recipes for Bakrid celebration

The Festival of Sacrifice, also known as Eid-Ul-Adha (Eid al-Adha), or Bakrid, is one of the most important Islamic holidays observed all over the world. It commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's readiness to sacrifice his son Ishmael as a gesture of allegiance to Allah and signals the conclusion of the yearly Hajj trip to the holy city of Mecca.

Here are some Eid al-Adha or Bakrid special dishes you must try making at home.

Mutton Seekh Kebab:

Mutton Kebabs are essential to any Eid celebration. For a great appetiser to start the party off, serve kebabs. Nothing beats some sizzling seekh kebabs that have been grilled or roasted. Mutton and chicken meat mince is used to make kebabs.

Awadhi Mutton Biryani:

It is well known that this cuisine, which continues to control our hearts today, was created in India during the Mughal era. This regal mutton biryani, prepared in the traditional Awadhi manner, has the right aroma for your Eid celebration.

Kashmiri Mutton Koftas:

Kashmiri Mutton Kofta, a well-known delicacy from the cuisine of Kashmiri Pandits, features koftas cooked in mild spices that melt on your mouth. This meatball recipe is ideal for cooking during holidays like Eid or as a side dish for a dinner gathering with friends and family. Your taste senses will experience an immediate rush after eating this delectable mutton kofta meal!

Rogan Josh:

This robust, meaty curry will warm the table at your dinner party. This rogan josh recipe is straight out of a Kashmiri kitchen and calls for meat to be blended with a variety of fragrant spices and herbs, combined with curd, then pressure cooked until soft. A tasty meal to serve during dinner gatherings! Serve it with mint chutney and onion rings.