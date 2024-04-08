Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 in Saudi Arabia on April 10 As Shawwal Crescent Moon Not Sighted Today

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid 1445 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10 as the crescent moon of Shawwal month was not sighted today (April 8). The month of Ramadan 2024 will be completed 30 days tomorrow. The 1st Shawwal 1445 is on Wednesday, 10 April 2024.

Due to the total solar eclipse tonight, the sun will completetly cover by the moon and will aligned with the Earth in a straight line. This will create more darkness during the daytime in many countries as a result sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon of Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 delayed until April 09, 2024.