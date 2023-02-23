Energy boosting snacks for kids

New Delhi, Feb 23 Nurturing your kid's hunger can be challenging given the many factors a parent must consider, such as nutrition, health benefits, and so on. Although it is one of the most important areas for parents to focus on during their children's developing stages, a child's fussy eating habits can be incredibly difficult. While children grow quickly, they require a lot of nutrition during their growing years to keep them energetic and moving throughout the day. To ensure that kids obtain their optimum nutritional value and energy from the snacks they consume, we must observe their eating patterns and look at alternative snacking options. Dr Ganesh Kadhe, Director, Medical and Scientific Affairs, Abbott's Nutrition business offers some advice for parents that will help them choose snacks for their children.

Set a mealtime - While bouts of hunger can be satiated with snacks, it's important that parents set fixed mealtime for their kids. Kid's snacks preferably should be scheduled in between meals. Eating too much too close to a meal may cause them to lose their appetite; waiting too long to eat can lead to overeating.

Prioritise Protein - During the early years, children develop bone and muscle. It is thus advisable to include protein-rich food in their snacks. Protein helps to quench hunger for a longer time compared to high-sugar snacks such as chocolate. For instances, eggs, cheese, or nuts are a good source of protein that will give them the energy that they need throughout the day.

Taste - Children may enjoy eating sweets over vegetables leading them to refusing healthier food options and become a picky eater. Repeatedly exposing children to a new food item, within a positive social environment, and from an early age is effective in increasing children's willingness to try it.

Appetite - Snacking near a mealtime may reduce children's desire to eat the meal. Additionally, while it is essential to structure mealtimes and snacks, it is also essential to remove distractions

