Fig at Malcha aims to lead the conscious cafe movement in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 4 Delhi is home to one of India's most eclectic and diverse food businesses, Fig a one-of-a-kind conscious cafe, debuts at Malcha Marg, near Lutyen's Delhi.

Fig at Malcha Marg, is a new-age conscious cafe movement, with an inspiring menu, farm-to-cup coffee culture, and creative space. It is an eco-conscious, contemporary food collective that promotes flavourful, healthy, ethical, and plant-forward cuisine. The cafe features a curated menu based on high-quality, seasonal produce from local farms, 100 per cent GMO-free meat, cage-free eggs, and a Parisian-style in-house bakery that bakes fresh breads and pastries every morning and evening, as well as 'farm-to-cup' specialty coffee.

The cafe is an environmentally friendly, smart, and aesthetically enhanced space for creative inspiration, business meetings, and relaxed conversations. Responsible practises, such as a zero-waste kitchen, are at the heart of the cafe's design and operations.

Manish Yadav, Founder of Fig, says of the cafe's concept, ideation, and inspiration, "Fig is an expression of our passion to serve and share food that is deliciously easy, joyous, and powerful." Every detail of our offerings has been carefully created and crafted to make a meal at Fig a holistic experience. We have 14 chefs, including 5 specialist chefs who are experts in specific cuisines such as Thai, Japanese, and French. Our patissier and boulanger keep the bakery running."

Elaborating further on the conscious food offering, Manish says: "We source locally as far as possible, use the freshest of ingredients, use cooking methods that preserve nutrients; we've also detailed the cafe environment to complement the experience - a purifying air system, transient lighting that is automated for efficiency and landscaped interiors across the duplex structure."

The cafe aspires to stimulate a sophisticated and social coffee culture in the capital. "Every cup of coffee at Fig can be traced back to the farmer. Our goal is to brew outstanding coffee while supporting livelihoods, practicing sustainable agriculture, and making the value of Indian coffees recognised", adds Manish, a coffee connoisseur himself.

For those unfamiliar with Gurgaon's evolving culinary scene, Fig is no stranger to the city's dining landscape. Following the success of Fig at Museo in Gurgaon in redefining the healthy cafe experience, Fig at Malcha aims to lead the conscious cafe movement in Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor