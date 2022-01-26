From floral waste to fragrant sticks

New Delhi, Jan 26 Flowers are an essential part of divine rituals in India, whether at a temple, a gurdwara, or a mosque, and almost all of the flowers are discarded as waste in landfills or rivers. Rivers are vital to Indian culture and play an important role in the country. There is an ongoing need to clean the rivers and revitalise the flowers used in rituals.

Mysore Deep Perfumery House

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor