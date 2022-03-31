Glenmorangie launches an all new single malt whisky "made to mix"

New Delhi, March 31 Glenmorangie introduces a new single malt Scotch whisky designed specifically for mixing. Developed in collaboration with top global bartenders, X by Glenmorangie's sweeter, richer flavour is ideal for tall, simple serves that promise to refresh the way single malt whisky is enjoyed.

The brand's whisky makers are endlessly inventive in their quest to create delectable whiskies. In addition, they create their more delicate, fruity spirit in Scotland's tallest stills and age it in the world's finest casks. The brand has created the ideal single malt whisky for mixing in search of new flavour combinations.

The creators drew from the brand's epic array of casks to achieve the whisky's wondrous cascade of flavour. As a result, a freewheeling single malt emerges, with swirling aromas of pear and vanilla laying the groundwork for rich orange sherbet and fudge. This versatile single malt has a rich flavour that not only complements, but also cuts through a variety of mixers to create delectable drinks.

To inspire mixing, the series of refreshingly simple serves, each of which requires only 2-4 ingredients and is simple to make at home with X by Glenmorangie. They include twists on familiar classics that are simple to make at home

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor