Global padyatra by Chef Vicky Ratnani

New Delhi, July 9 This menu is an ode to slow summer days, inspired by seasonal produce, a season so typical of the Indian subcontinent and so abundant. Chef Vicky has taken the ordinary and transformed it into extraordinary, nourishing dishes to celebrate nature's bounty during the summer months.

A fiery mango romesco elevates a Spanish delicacy like Gambas a la Plancha, and the humble Butternut Squash is charcoal roasted and made into a delectable Boti Kebab served with a saffron and gorgonzola kulcha. The delicate flavours of summer stone fruits like apricots combine with the heat of Naga chilli in the charred Asparagus and Leek Quinotto.

Israeli Couscous is served with a bean cassoulet seasoned with ras al hanout and Bottle Masala roasted baby chicken as a sharing plate.

The Herb Crusted New Zealand Lamb Shank is enhanced with a black lemon and rosemary jus for a more robust meal. This menu is a sensory feast and an ode to an Indian Summer at Kakapo!

