Hair Care Tips: Regular Oil Massage Can Reduce Hair Fall and Boost Hair Growth; Know Right Technique You Must Follow

To keep your hair healthy and nourish massaging your hair is important. Hair fall and thinning hair have become common problems plaguing many people these days. Increased stress, pollution, an unhealthy lifestyle, poor eating habits, and hormonal changes are cited as the main causes of these problems. Excessive hair fall can lead to baldness, which not only affects one's appearance but also lowers self-confidence. However, with proper care and some home remedies, hair growth can be restored. The most effective and safe solution for this is oil massage.

Massaging with oil nourishes the scalp, strengthens the hair from the roots, and improves blood circulation, thus promoting hair growth. But simply massaging the hair is not enough; you need to know the correct massage technique.

Which oil is best for massage?

Choosing the right oil for hair massage is very beneficial. For example, Bhringraj oil. In Ayurveda, this oil is called 'Keshraj,' meaning the king of hair. This oil strengthens the hair roots and helps in the growth of new hair. Castor oil is also beneficial. This oil contains ricinoleic acid, which helps in hair growth. Coconut oil is also beneficial for hair in many ways. It nourishes the scalp deeply and also eliminates dandruff, which in turn stops hair fall. Rosemary oil is also a good option for hair. It improves blood circulation in the scalp and helps in hair growth.

How to massage?

- Before massaging, slightly warm the oil. Lukewarm oil penetrates deep into the scalp, nourishing the roots and promoting hair growth.

- Gently massage the scalp in circular motions with your fingertips. Massage your scalp for at least 10 to 15 minutes. This improves blood circulation. Do not massage with too much force or by rubbing vigorously. Doing so can weaken the hair and cause breakage.

- The best time to massage your hair with oil is considered to be at night. The oil stays on the scalp overnight and does its work. This strengthens the hair roots. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo in the morning.

- It takes time for new hair to grow. Therefore, you should massage your scalp at least 3 to 4 times a week. You will see a difference if you massage regularly for 2 to 3 months continuously.

- To promote hair growth, along with massage, include foods rich in protein, omega-3, and vitamin E in your diet. Also, get enough sleep and practice yoga.