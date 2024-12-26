Hangover Hacks: Expert Tips to Prevent and Recover from Holiday Hangovers

Waking up feeling sluggish in winter can be especially tough, particularly after the holiday festivities. The winter season brings celebrations with family and friends, marking the joyous occasion of Christmas and ringing in the New Year. However, following these celebrations often comes the dreaded holiday hangover. Many people experience symptoms like headaches, nausea, dizziness, and dehydration after indulging in alcohol. This happens because alcohol depletes both water and nutrients from your body, and disrupts your sleep cycle. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently shared valuable tips on Instagram to help people avoid hangovers this holiday season.

"Say goodbye to hangovers this holiday season. If you're drinking, make sure you're not drinking on an empty stomach. Have a meal rich in protein and fiber beforehand," Batra advised. She also emphasized staying hydrated while drinking, particularly with drinks that contain electrolytes. "A great choice would be lemonade or salted lemonade. Pace yourself by limiting yourself to one drink per hour. On the same night, support your liver with either a milk thistle supplement or soaked fenugreek seeds, along with a B-complex, which aids your liver in metabolizing the alcohol," she added.

Tips to Prevent and Recover from Holiday Hangovers:

Hydrate with water and electrolytes: Alcohol acts as a diuretic, causing dehydration. Replenish lost fluids by drinking plenty of water, and consider an electrolyte solution to help restore balance and flush out toxins.

Never drink on an empty stomach: Before consuming alcohol, eat a meal rich in protein and fiber. Drinking without food can lead to faster intoxication and worsen hangover symptoms.

Pace yourself: Avoid drinking more than one alcoholic beverage per hour. To stay hydrated, have a glass of water with lemon between alcoholic drinks.

Morning recovery: After a night of partying, choose a breakfast that includes both protein and fiber to help restore lost nutrients and support recovery.

Support your liver: To aid your liver in processing alcohol, consider supplements like milk thistle, fenugreek seeds, or a B-complex vitamin.

By following these simple steps, you can help minimize hangover symptoms and feel better after a night of celebration!