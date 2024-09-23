Happy Birthday Shalini Pandey: 5 Party Looks of Arjun Reddy Actress We Can't Get Over

The birthday girl Shalini Pandey has been serving up some serious party style inspiration! Whether it's a tropical beach or a glamorous night out, she knows how to make heads turn. Here are the top 5 looks straight from the actor's gram which you must bookmark for your next party.

The actor channeled her inner goddess in a stunning red high-neck crop top and dhoti skirt, showing off her abs. With sleek gelled hair and minimal accessories, she looked picture perfect! Weather its a night at club with your girls or just a fancy date night with your bae, you can never hit a miss with this fit!

This is a look which everyone is obsessed with! The actress wore an offshoulder green sequin mini dress with a plunging neckline. Paired with crystal-embellished heels, holographic eye makeup, and white nails she completed the look.

Shalini Pandey wore a blue printed co-ord set, featuring a tube top with drawstrings and matching pants. Paired with statement golden earrings and beachy curls, it's effortlessly chic. This is a look we are definitely stealing for a tropical theme party!



Shalini grabbed the attention of the fashion gurus in a fierce leather mini dress. The wet curls and bold smoky eyes gave the perfect ‘it girl’ energy!

