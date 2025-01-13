Happy Lohri 2025 Wishes: Greet Family and Friends with Heartfelt Messages

The festival of Lohri is celebrated exactly one day before Makar Sankranti. On Lohri, people sing and dance to the beats of traditional folk music, celebrating the joy of harvesting the new crop. On this festive day, people exchange wishes and visit each other’s homes to congratulate one another, sharing peanuts, gajak, and revdi. You can make your festival extra special by sending heartfelt messages to your loved ones through social media posts or personal messages.

If Lohri is celebrated at your home or if you have Punjabi friends, here are some beautiful messages to wish them a Happy Lohri:

1. I knocked, someone said I’ve brought dreams,

May you always be happy, I’ve brought these blessings.

This message bears my wishes as I’ve come to say,

Happy Lohri!

2. The fragrance of peanuts gives sweetness, jaggery brings cheer,

Corn with roti, mustard greens—all bring heartful happiness.

May your loved ones always bring love and light.

Happy Lohri 2025 to you!

3. The sun’s position will shift,

Some destinies will change as the year uplifts.

This is the first festival of the year,

Where we all come together to cheer.

Happy Lohri!

Also Read | J&K L-G, CM Omar extend warm wishes on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, emphasises togetherness, prosperity.

4. The day for bhangra is back,

When everyone gathers to light the Lohri flame.

Dancing and singing in joy together,

Wishing you a very Happy Lohri!

5. The time for bhangra has returned again,

Get ready to celebrate Lohri in full swing!

Come along, light the fire,

Sing loudly, dear Mundariyas!

Congratulations and Happy Lohri!

6. May this beautiful harvest festival

Fill your life with happiness and success.

May Lohri bring joy and prosperity.

Warm wishes and congratulations on Lohri!

7. May every day be adorned with new dreams,

May your life be surrounded by your loved ones.

May Lohri bring you abundant happiness and prosperity.

Wishing you a joyful and blessed Lohri!

Enjoy the warmth of the festival and the love of your dear ones. Happy Lohri!