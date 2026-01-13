Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings To Share With Family and Friends This Festive Season

Makar Sankranti is a festival fill with joy and happiness as married woman gather together and have Haldi-Kumkum ceremony. On this day sweets are made from Sesame seeds and jaggery as they keep our body warm during winter season. On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti Here are few images, greetings, messages, wishes to send with your family and friends.

May the sun God bless you with happiness, peace, and prosperity this Makar Sankranti. Happy Sankranti!

Wishing you a harvest of joy, good health, and endless happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Fly high like the kites and soar in happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Wishing you a sweet and joyful Makar Sankranti filled with love and laughter.

This Sankranti, let go of worries and embrace new opportunities. Wishing you a bright and prosperous year ahead

Along with sweets and flying kites their is a ritual called Sugad Pujan (earthen pots). This puja is done for the well-being and prosperity of their families. The word Sugad is a corrupted form of Sughat (Su-ghat), meaning a good pot. On this day, gratitude towards nature is expressed by worshipping the new harvest.