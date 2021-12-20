Haridwar's hidden gem, Pilibhit House

New Delhi, Dec 20 Think of Haridwar, and your first thoughts are of a pilgrimage destination. But beyond the temple visits there's a lot this city in the Shivalik range has to offer. A realm of tranquility, Pilibhit House sits charmingly by the Ganges overlooking the glorious Shivalik Himalayas. This heritage residence houses the largest private bathing ghat of the region for the customary dip and some quiet moments with the river.

Tread past the arched doorway into this ancestral mansion, and the constructs of time & regulation melt away. You are led into artfully designed rooms and suites across 3 levels, that either face the open courtyard or offer views of the Ganges. In either case you stay pampered and blissful.

For an authentic experience, check into the century old aristocratic mansion on the banks of the Ganges, a living heirloom and Haridwar's most luxurious address. This noble house that belongs to Pilibhit's first family since 1913, has been meticulously restored by IHCL SeleQtions.

Guided by the traditional Indian principle of Purusartha, the 35 artfully restored rooms and graceful suites are wrapped around a serene courtyard, with balconies offering panoramic views of the Ganges and the Shivalik mountains. The alfresco seating ensures unmatched views.

The luxury destination tailor makes experiences to your needs, whether you're travelling solo or with the family. From the welcome aarti till your departure, staff at the property customize the itinerary to ensure you're pampered from the moment you check in. Everything from a dip in the Ganges, to the sunset Aarti, cable car rides to hilltop temples, a trip to the Beatles ashram and traditional Gadwali cuisine are arranged with the utmost attention to detail.

With the largest private bathing ghat in the city, one can enjoy a Ganga Aarti or Yoga at the Ganges Deck. As the Ganges calls, take a guided walk alongside the holy river, followed by the must have dip in the holy water and a meditation session. Complete the pilgrimage with visits to the Chandi Devi and Mansa Devi temples, via cable car, an adventure in itself.

A road trip away is the legendary Beatles ashram, where some of the band's greatest hits were composed. On your return to the property indulge in the lavish high tea before you get to witness the aarti

