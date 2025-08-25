Hartalika Teej 2025 Mehndi Designs: Easy, Simple and Mehndi Unique Ideas for the Festival

Hartalika Teej Mehndi Design: Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Women observe fasts, pray for the long life of their husbands, and celebrate the day with joy. One of the most loved traditions is applying mehndi, which adds beauty and festive charm. Women create designs on their hands and feet as a mark of tradition. Popular patterns include flowers, leafy vines, peacock motifs and simple mandalas. These designs look beautiful with festive sarees and jewellery.

Hartalika Teej Mehndi Design Images

The Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat will be observed from 5:56 a.m. to 8:31 a.m. The Tritiya Tithi begins at 12:34 p.m. on August 25 and ends at 1:54 p.m. on August 26.