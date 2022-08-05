Has COVID-19 impacted adult friendships ?

New Delhi, Aug 5 The pandemic forced us to rethink who and what are important to us in terms of how we allocate our attention. Some friendships may have ended as a result of the pandemic, whereas others may have faded gradually.

We observed some relationships were kept by enduring fondness while some slipped away without an in-person anchor when communication was confined to texts, phone conversations, and the occasional celebration on Zoom. In fact, after the pandemic, there has been a change in how individuals view real connections.

According to Bumble's research, 43 per cent of surveyed Indian adults said that COVID had a negative effect on their intimate ties. Comparatively, just 18 per cent of people reported good effects. The loss of adult friendships is profound, whether it is due to falling out or simply losing contact with friends.

Indian citizens cite trust

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor