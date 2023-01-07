Healing Sounds, Rest, Fitness for Emotional Well-being: Report

New Delhi, Jan 7 Consider how meditation has evolved from a discipline focused on mental well-being to today assisting persons suffering from pain and physical maladies. And how people are increasingly interested in the emotional aspects of fitness, such as how a workout will make them feel and live better rather than how it will make them appear.

RoundGlass, a global Wholistic health and wellness brand, has identified cutting-edge wellness trends for 2023.

Prakriti Poddar, Global Head, Mental Health and well-being, RoundGlass, says, "The world is shifting to a multidisciplinary approach when it comes to well-being. This includes emotional and social well-being instead of strictly following 'the life of the solitary mind'. We're seeing an increase in spirituality and other therapeutic interventions that individuals are opting for when it comes to wellbeing." The wellness trends have been identified by Prakriti and Dr. David Vago, Lead Research at RoundGlass.

Dr. David Vago, Lead, Research, RoundGlass adds, "New research shows that meditation has moved from being an activity centred on improving focus and relaxation to helping people manage pain and with physical ailments as well."

Furthermore, as a leader in the well-being space, RoundGlass's five new wellness trends for 2023 can be incorporated into one's daily life. These trends are applicable to individuals across age groups, for focused needs that one might have. Some of these trends are:

Immersive and Healing Sound: Healing through sound is expected to gain more traction in 2023. Soundscapes, including binaural beats, 3-D spatial audio, and isochronic tones can help in stimulating and entertaining the brain to reduce anxiety, facilitate relaxation, improve concentration, and promote healing. In fact, therapeutic playlists are now being composed for clinical and hospitality settings.

Rise of Rest: 2023 is going to be about slowing down and taking a pause. People will choose soothing sound baths and restorative yoga over HIIT

