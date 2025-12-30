Heat Rash Making Life Uncomfortable? Try These Simple Cooling Remedies

Many experience rashes due to increased body heat, which, unlike a fever, manifests as internal burning, discomfort, excessive sweating, dry mouth, stomach and urinary burning, and skin eruptions. Some may also experience bilious vomiting or headaches after indigestion, while others develop a fine, reddish rash accompanied by intense itching and inflammation, indicative of rising heat or bile. Another major reason behind rising body heat is poor digestion.

Excessive consumption of heavy, spicy, or oily foods, prolonged sun exposure, sleep deprivation, alcohol and cigarette use, and excessive tea or coffee intake can increase body heat. Hormonal changes, certain medications, and prolonged constipation can also contribute.To alleviate this heat, modify your diet and routine.

Incorporate cooling foods and, most importantly, drink plenty of water to flush out heat. Buttermilk, lemon water, and coconut water are also beneficial. Avoid spicy, pungent, and very oily foods, opting instead for a light diet of green vegetables, fruits, and easily digestible rice preparations.

Kokum and amsul are considered very effective in reducing heat that has risen in the body. Kokum has natural cooling properties. Taking kokum water or kokum syrup reduces stomach irritation, quenches thirst, and calms the body. Amsul is the dried form of kokum itself, which improves digestion and helps reduce excess heat in the body. Adding amsul to food reduces acidity, irritation, and heat. When the body gets hot, rubbing it with Amsul is beneficial. Applying Kokma extract is a great remedy.

Apart from this, drinking water prepared by soaking coriander and cumin seeds, buttermilk, milk with a little cardamom added, and eating soaked almonds or raisins are also useful. If the skin feels hot, it is necessary to bathe in cold water, wear cotton clothes, and avoid going directly to the sun. This heat decreases during the day with the right measures. But if it does not, consult a specialist.