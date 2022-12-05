How ‘India Shoppe’ is catering to the country with its Health and Wellness Offering

Internet & Smartphones in India have been the biggest boom in the past couple of years. The ‘Digital India’ movement initiated by our Government, has been instrumental in the penetration of smartphones and high-speed internet connections across all the regions in our country. Out of the total internet connections, half of it is from rural areas and almost all of them were wireless. The smartphone base is reaching 1 billion, in a couple of years and the sector as such is estimated to reach 1Trillion$ in less than a decade. This tidal wave of technological-advance is of prime importance as it has also washed the business markets and made way for newer avenues. It has literally revamped the marketplace, making way for many new opportunities, demands, supplies, players, products, platforms and payments. Beyond the traditional ones, new modes like B2B (business-to-business), C2B (consumer-to-business), C2C (consumer-to-consumer) & D2C (direct-to-consumer) were not just established but they have each shaken the markets, enough especially in the B2B and D2C segments. The D2C market in India is expected to reach INR 4,80,000 Crores by FY27 while the E-commerce market is expected to grow by 21.5% & almost reach INR 600,000 crores in 2022. The E-commerce industry in India has directly impacted the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) segment, and providing means of financing, technology, and the necessary training has had a favorable effect on other industries as well. In the past few years, E-commerce has transformed the way consumers shopped in our country. This was supported by the increase in internet.

Internet and Smartphone penetration as pointed out and also the rise in digital literacy among consumers, and our government’s push for a Digital India campaign. In striving to make effective Ayurvedic products for the premium wellness sector, available even in small cities, towns, and villages, the D2C brand “IndiaShoppe” was launched in 2013. Designed to be a lifestyle brand with a sincere focus on Tier II, and Tier III cities & towns targeting the “middle” & “upper-middle” income groups or the ‘active’ segment of society that always aspires for a better lifestyle. Offering wellness & nutrition, personal health care, skin care, oral care, hair care and home care products after identifying & understanding the customer’s needs for the entire family & household.

The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated this shift toward online shopping. There was a significant hike in the awareness and use of nature-based lifestyle, beauty, wellness, and health products. So much so that by 2025, it is anticipated that India's market for Ayurveda is expected to exceed INR 1000 billion. This unanimous reception from the people justifies the efficacy of Ayurvedic products that are therapeutic in nature. For ages, Indians have treated all kinds of illnesses, chronic ailments or kitchen cuts, with homemade or ready-to-use remedies based on Ayurveda. Several of today’s ailments that have sprung from the rapid changes in our lifestyles are well treated with Ayurveda. After understanding how crippled the world could get with this pandemic, people have grown more health-conscious and are actively discussing immunity, mental health, and natural therapies. So much so, that the time-tested Ayurveda & Ayurvedic products have become the people’s choice for their family’s health and wellness. The people are clearly welcoming a sustainable system of cure & wellness for themselves & their families which would result in an active & healthy lifestyle.

Thanks to its vast product range in the beauty, lifestyle, health and wellness segments, India Shoppe has shown impressive growth in business, which is expected to reach INR 1675 crore by 2025. India Shoppe is aiming to grab a larger chunk of the market, by working towards a larger objective: To award Ayurveda its due credit. Working on an Omni-channel business model, India Shoppe aims to address the major problem of the customers here, that they don’t have access to good-quality Ayurvedic products. By offering Ayurvedic solutions at the customers’ doorstep with the help of an integrated E-commerce model and more than 646 PUCs (Pick-Up Centre) and over 51 physical stores, nationwide. The vast portfolio of products indicates that India Shoppe is a one-stop solution for Ayurvedic requirements. Also, India Shoppe adheres to FSSAI and ISO 9001:2015 standards to maintain the health and safety of the products it offers. The company invests constantly in research to come up with safe and good quality products and boasts 100 per cent vegetarian and chemical-free health and wellness products based on the tried and tested practices of Ayurveda. Mr. Rajesh Chandan, Founder and Managing Director, India Shoppe, revealed, “We’ve gathered tremendous response from our customers across the country and going forward we would continue adding to our product portfolio as per our customer requirements and feedback while continuing to work on the D2C model.”